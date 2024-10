Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

If you invested $50,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- TSMC for short -- back when it first listed its American depositary shares (ADS) on the New York Stock Exchange in October 1997, and held on, you'd have a million-dollar investment in less than 27 years time. In fact, the stock has risen by more than 3,000% in that time and a $50,000 investment would be worth more than $1.5 million. While TSMC may not produce the same type of returns in the future, the stock still has the potential to be a millionaire maker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool