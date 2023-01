Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns multiple stocks across different industries. However, one place the company often shies away from is tech. Still, Buffett has made a few exceptions over the years. The most recent exception being Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC.The investment thesis behind TSMC is simple enough because the company's chips go into many electronic devices around you. However, it utilizes highly complex technology, which makes understanding why Taiwan Semiconductor's chips are better than others complex.Still, it's a significant investment, with 1.7% of Berkshire's portfolio (about $5.6 billion) dedicated to TSMC. So should you follow Berkshire and purchase TSMC?