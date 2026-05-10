Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
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10.05.2026 20:00:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Even with all the chaos in the market this year so far, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, both hardware and software, continue to surge to new highs.While there are great stocks on both sides of the AI industry, and even a few like Alphabet that operate as both hardware and software companies, hardware remains the stronger way to play AI by my math.After all, it doesn't matter which AI program a company adopts; they all need semiconductor chips, processors, and memory cards. And the biggest name in the hardware game is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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