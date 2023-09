Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock a Buy Now?

Most of the high-tech chips that power data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, smartphones, and laptops originate from one place: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC. As the name suggests, the company is headquartered in Taiwan and has most of its operations there, although it has made significant investments in factories in the U.S.But do the risks of investing in the company outweigh the potential rewards of owning one of the most vital companies for our digital society? Let's find out.Some of the most technologically advanced companies, like Apple and Nvidia, utilize TSMC's chips in their products. While the broader consumer electronic market is currently down and causing Taiwan Semiconductor some demand challenges, the future remains bright. Furthermore, with its new 3nm (nanometer) chip entering production, the gains provided by this technology will likely sway its customers to upgrade to the newest gaming or data center graphics processing unit (GPU) and iPhone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel