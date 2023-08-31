|
31.08.2023 13:45:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock a Buy Now?
Most of the high-tech chips that power data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, smartphones, and laptops originate from one place: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC. As the name suggests, the company is headquartered in Taiwan and has most of its operations there, although it has made significant investments in factories in the U.S.But do the risks of investing in the company outweigh the potential rewards of owning one of the most vital companies for our digital society? Let's find out.Some of the most technologically advanced companies, like Apple and Nvidia, utilize TSMC's chips in their products. While the broader consumer electronic market is currently down and causing Taiwan Semiconductor some demand challenges, the future remains bright. Furthermore, with its new 3nm (nanometer) chip entering production, the gains provided by this technology will likely sway its customers to upgrade to the newest gaming or data center graphics processing unit (GPU) and iPhone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.