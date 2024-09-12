|
12.09.2024 14:00:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor the Most Brilliant Investment in Tech?
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) may be one of the best investments in the tech space right now. While it has been a long-term outperformer, we're just at the beginning stages of some of the largest tailwinds it has experienced in years. But how much can investors expect from this chip manufacturer?Taiwan Semiconductor is in a unique position among tech companies. Because it is a contract manufacturer of chips, it works as a fabrication partner for many companies that compete. For example, it makes chips for both Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Although Nvidia is currently dominating the data center GPU market, which is booming due to high artificial intelligence (AI) demand, AMD could retake some of that market share in the future. Regardless, TSMC will benefit from the overall market boom.As a neutral investment, Taiwan Semi isn't going to have nearly the highs and lows of a company competing on the open market. But as long as technology becomes more prevalent, TSMC will be a successful business. That's a pretty easy and obvious investment trend to cash in on, making Taiwan Semi one of the most brilliant stocks to invest in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
