24.01.2022 18:13:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor the Most Important Company on Earth?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) posted record profits in the fourth quarter, but that's not why Motley Fool analyst John Rotonti believes the company is so important. In this podcast, he analyzes the company's commitment to invest more than $40 billion this year to increase manufacturing capacity, as well as the latest news from homebuilders KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN).Plus, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Matt Argersinger discuss Sun Belt migration, remote work, and other big trends in real estate, along with some investment opportunities to consider.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
