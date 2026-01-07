Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
07.01.2026 18:07:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
Dig into the stock market these days, and one could easily be overwhelmed by the investment options. The New York Stock Exchange includes 2,200 companies, and there are another 3,450 stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Let's add to that number the stocks on the over-the-counter markets, where you have nearly 6,500 more names from which to choose. And then there are exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which include baskets of stocks. There are more than 14,000 ETFs available globally. So, with all those choices in front of you, how is it possible to choose the smartest single investment to make in 2026?One method is to narrow down the investing themes. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a huge driver in recent quarters, with many of the top tech companies seizing the opportunity to build products and bring enormous wealth to their shareholders. Stocks in the grouping known as the Magnificent Seven, which comprise the largest tech stocks in the S&P 500, are leading names in the AI race and have grown to valuations exceeding $1 trillion each. In fact, these seven companies now make up 34% of the S&P 500's valuation, achieving a return of nearly 700% from 2015 to 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
