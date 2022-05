Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Pop?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're winding down the spring earnings season, which means it's time for the large video game publishers to report their quarterly results. On Monday, May 16, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) put out its Q4 and fiscal year 2022 earnings. The publisher of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and NBA 2K missed Wall Street's bookings estimates for the period; however, given management's commentary about its content slate over the next few years, the stock popped more than 10% the next trading day. In the past, video games have proven to be resilient businesses in a recessionary environment, which we might be heading into over the next few quarters. Does that make Take-Two stock a buy, even after this 10% earnings pop? Let's take a look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading