16.12.2023 16:30:00
Is Take-Two Interactive Stock a Buy for 2024?
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shareholders leveled up in 2023. The video game developer's stock beat a rallying stock market by a wide margin, gaining more than 50% through mid-December. For comparison, shares of rival Electronic Arts rose just 16% over that period.Investors are more excited about Take-Two these days because they believe the company will soon challenge EA for its spot near the top of the video game industry. A schedule that is chock-full of new game releases will help, and so will growth from its Zynga franchises. But new investors today are being asked to a pay high premium for all that potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
