27.04.2024 18:00:00
Is Take-Two Interactive Stock Going to $185? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
The stock of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), the video game company behind the long-running Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, is a steal at its current price. That's the belief of an analyst tracking the company, which was reiterated in a research note published in mid-April. He feels it has the potential to rise as much as 31% from its present level.This bull is Oppenheimer's Martin Yang, whose buy recommendation is accompanied by a $185 per share price target. Yang is keeping both his recommendation and that price target steady, as he feels Take-Two's immediate future is difficult to gauge. It has yet to release the highly anticipated GTA VI, the upcoming entry in what the analyst described enthusiastically as "the most anticipated game of the decade."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
