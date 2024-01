Is TD Bank Stock a Buy?

Investors looking for consistent growth and reliable dividends have long turned to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), better known as TD Bank. Shares of the Canadian bank have a proven record of resiliency, navigating previous downturns with ease. They have also produced above-average dividends, with a yield now around 5%.Over the past 24 months, however, TD Bank stock has been in a slump. Shares have lost roughly one-quarter of their value over that period, and while the dividend has remained reliable, some wonder if the high payout is truly sustainable.Is this your chance to buy a blue-chip stock at a discount, or is more trouble still to come?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel