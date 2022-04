Is Teladoc a No-Brainer Buy After the Q1 Meltdown?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cut your losses -- You've heard the advice; I've heard it. And it makes sense. A stock that falls 50% must double just to regain its lost ground. That's not easy to do.Many investors are cutting their losses with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now. Shares of the virtual-care leader plunged 47% on Thursday morning after Teladoc reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday following the market close. And this big drop came on the heels of the healthcare stock's decline of nearly 40% year to date before the first-quarter results were announced.But for every disenchanted investor selling Teladoc stock, there's an equally motivated investor scooping up the shares. Is Teladoc actually a no-brainer buy after the first-quarter meltdown?