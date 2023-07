Shares of America's largest virtual care provider, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), bounded higher following its announcement of second-quarter earnings results on July 25. The virtual care provider doesn't have earnings to report yet, but the enormous losses it reported last year shrank to a level that the market considers palatable.Is Teladoc Health a buy now that it's losing millions instead of billions? Let's weigh some of the reasons bullish investors are buying the stock against key bear arguments to see if it deserves a place in your portfolio.Americans spent $865 billion on physician and clinical services in 2021, a 5.6% gain compared to the previous year. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed last year, will significantly lower spending on pharmaceuticals, but the huge physician and clinical services budget will most likely continue marching higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel