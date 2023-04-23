|
23.04.2023 11:23:00
Is Teladoc Health a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently popped up more than 10% after the company announced an expansion of provider-based care for weight management and prediabetes.Helping patients access hyper-popular drugs used to combat obesity, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, could attract more patients to Teladoc Health's industry-leading telehealth platform. Despite a recent surge, Teladoc Health's stock price is down more than 90% from its peak in early 2021. Is this a good stock to buy now, or is the risk of another stock market clobbering too high?Before you make any rash decisions regarding Teladoc Health, let's weigh reasons it could outperform against reasons to relegate the stock from your buy list to a watchlist.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
