Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.04.2022 20:51:02
Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. The stock had already declined roughly 70% over the past year, as the pandemic-related tailwinds faded and growth of the company's telehealth services slowed to a crawl.Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. That leaves investors with a quandary: Is it best to move on, or is there a glimmer of hope for Teladoc Health?The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion. This dates back to the company's acquisition of Livongo in late 2020. Investors will recall that Livongo developed novel, app-based tools to help patients with chronic conditions -- like diabetes -- better manage their disease. By using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and algorithms to provide timely suggestions, patients were able to stay on track between doctor visits.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teladoc Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teladoc Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teladoc Inc
|31,88
|0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.