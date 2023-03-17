|
17.03.2023 13:15:00
Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Before the Next Bull Market?
It's definitely pretty convenient to have a doctor a phone call away, but that doesn't necessarily make for a good investment. You're probably familiar with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) thanks to its massive pandemic-era scale-up, during which its telehealth service became a lifeline for many people who needed medical care but couldn't make it to their doctors. But now that the gold rush into telehealth is in the rearview mirror, its prospects are more uncertain than before. So is Teladoc a stock you should be rushing to buy, or is it actually an investment that you might want to think about selling? Teladoc's business model is, in theory, capable of being a big moneymaker over the long haul. In short, its telehealth clinicians provide on-demand primary care, behavioral health, and even some modalities of chronic care and specialty care, all for a recurring membership fee that's often paid by a patient's employer or their health insurance.Continue reading
