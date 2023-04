Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things can change relatively fast in the stock market, as telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) can attest. Not too long ago, the company's shares were soaring because the need for its services exploded amid the pandemic. But the stock has lost about 55% of its value over the past year alone. One key factor behind this poor performance has been Teladoc's disappointing financial results. The good news for the company is that the telehealth market is here to stay, and according to estimates, it will grow rapidly in the coming years.Is that a good enough reason to buy the stock now? Let's dig in. Teladoc's results -- specifically, its net losses -- were abysmal last year. That's because the company had to incur hefty impairment charges related to its 2020 acquisition of Livongo Health. Teladoc overpaid for this acquisition, hence the charges. In 2022, the company's net loss came in at a massive $13.7 billion -- or $84.60 on a per-share basis -- significantly worse than the net loss of $428.8 million reported in the previous fiscal year.Continue reading