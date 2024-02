Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Now?

The so-called "pandemic stocks" are a group of companies that performed well during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak since, for whatever reason, their businesses were equipped to thrive in these highly unusual conditions. Telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was one of them. The company provided a convenient way for patients to get medical care without leaving their homes.However, like many other pandemic stocks, Teladoc has been on a southbound spiral since early 2021. The company's shares are worth less than they were in early 2020. Can Teladoc stage a comeback? Let's find out.Teladoc encountered several issues after the initial rush of the pandemic. First, it stopped growing its revenue nearly as fast. The company's shares had arguably gotten too pricey, with baked-in expectations that it would continue to increase its top line at similarly impressive rates. When that didn't happen, investors weren't happy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel