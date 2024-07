Is Tellurian Stock a Buy?

As economies worldwide develop and shift away from coal or other energy sources, demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) has soared. Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) is one company looking to capitalize on the long-term demand for this cleaner-burning fuel source by building a massive LNG export facility.But buying Tellurian stock today is a high-risk, high-reward play for investors. Here's why.LNG exports from the United States have soared in the past decade as many see LNG as a "transition" fuel, given its lower emission profile compared to coal and gas. This, coupled with its transportability and potential as an on-demand backup, makes LNG an attractive energy source amid the transition toward a carbon-free future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool