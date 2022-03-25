|
25.03.2022 13:00:00
Is Tencent Holdings Stock a Buy Now?
The stock of Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) tumbled 5% on March 23 after the Chinese tech giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 8% year over year to 144.19 billion yuan ($22.6 billion), but that represented its slowest quarterly growth since its Hong Kong debut in 2004.Tencent's net profit rose 60% to 94.96 billion yuan ($14.9 billion), but that was mainly driven by a massive sale of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares last December. Excluding that gain and other one-time benefits, Tencent's adjusted net profit declined 25% to 24.88 billion yuan ($3.9 billion).Should investors accumulate some shares of the Chinese tech giant as the bulls turn away, or is it still too early to bet on its long-term turnaround?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!