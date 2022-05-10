Is Terra (LUNA) on the Verge of Collapsing?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors have seen just how brutal the cryptocurrency market has been of late. However, for investors in algorithmic stablecoin Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), it's been quasi apocalyptic of late.As of 9 a.m. ET today, Terra has plunged 43.6% over the past 24 hours. This comes as Terra's stablecoin, TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST), sunk to the $0.93 level, representing a 7% fall from its peg over the past 24 hours.At the time of writing, Terra has fallen below the $35 level for the first time in six months, sparking what could be one of the most impressive sell-offs among large-cap tokens we've seen this year. This rapid decline has pushed LUNA out of the top 10 list of tokens by market capitalization, with LUNA's market cap now below $12.5 billion.Continue reading