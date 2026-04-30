Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.04.2026 07:45:00
Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
If you view earnings presentations as material on which to make a proxy vote over buying, selling, or holding a stock, then you'd think your only choice would be to sell Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock after the first-quarter earnings report. The key point is that the company ramped up its near-term capital spending plans, but CEO Elon Musk appeared to push back expectations for an early ramp-up in Robotaxi deployment.That said, there's a case to be made that these actions derisk the company and put it on a more stable footing from which it can now start overdelivering.After telling investors in January to expect more than $20 billion in capital spending for 2026, Tesla increased the estimate to more than $25 billion. Moreover, there's the future investment to consider that Tesla will make into Terafab, a vertically integrated semiconductor plant to be built in partnership with SpaceX and xAI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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