Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.01.2026 18:05:00
Is Tesla a Buy After Its Lackluster 2025?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a rough 2025. It saw a contraction in sales for its electric vehicles (EVs) and much more tepid share price growth than its investors have become accustomed to.Love him or hate him though, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a history of achieving his goals that makes betting against him a losing proposition most of the time.Plus, between Tesla's self-driving technology and Optimus robots, the company is not going to be simply a car company for much longer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.01.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Musk rüstet Tesla auf Roboter und Robotaxis um (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 405 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.26
|Tesla lurches into the Musk robotics era (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|FirstFT: Tesla accelerates AI pivot (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|FirstFT: Tesla accelerates AI pivot (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Tesla stellt Produktion der Modelle S und X ein (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.26
|Tesla schließt erstmals ein Jahr mit Umsatzrückgang ab (Spiegel Online)