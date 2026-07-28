Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 05:56:40

Is Tesla a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Although we're not done with the current earnings season, we can safely say that one of the more disappointing companies reporting its latest "quarterlies" is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Last week, the bellwether electric vehicle (EV) maker lifted the hood on its second-quarter performance, and investors clearly found this lacking. Tesla's stock dived post-earnings, and it's yet to recover -- in fact, it's now flirting with a one-year low. Does that mean it's now a bargain buy for investors? Let's go behind the wheel and do a brief drive-by.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten