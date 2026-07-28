Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.07.2026 05:56:40
Is Tesla a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Although we're not done with the current earnings season, we can safely say that one of the more disappointing companies reporting its latest "quarterlies" is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Last week, the bellwether electric vehicle (EV) maker lifted the hood on its second-quarter performance, and investors clearly found this lacking. Tesla's stock dived post-earnings, and it's yet to recover -- in fact, it's now flirting with a one-year low. Does that mean it's now a bargain buy for investors? Let's go behind the wheel and do a brief drive-by.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
27.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 420 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.26
|The Exploration Company with SpaceX ambitions aiming for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
|
26.07.26
|European start-up with SpaceX ambitions aims for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
|
24.07.26
|Nach Bilanz-Einbruch: Cathie Wood steigt bei Tesla-Aktie groß ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Aktien von Tesla und SpaceX im Fokus: Kommt jetzt der Musk-Megakonzern? Analyst sieht Fusion fast als sicher (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Erlöse gesteigert - Gewinnerwartungen verfehlt (finanzen.at)