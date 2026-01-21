Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
21.01.2026 04:16:00
Is Tesla a Good AI Growth Stock to Buy and Hold For the Next 10 Years?
With shares of some AI (artificial intelligence) stocks, including AI chipmaker Nvidia, already trading meaningfully lower year to date, it's a good time to look at AI stocks to see if any are worth investing in. One notable AI growth stock that is already down sharply year to date is electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).As the market gets skittish about AI stocks' prospects following a big year for tech stocks that was largely driven by investor excitement for AI themes, shares of Tesla have already given back a meaningful portion of their 2025 gains -- along with many other popular stocks whose future prospects are tied closely to AI-related growth opportunities. As of this writing, shares of Tesla are down about 6% year to date.Is now a good time to buy and get in on the exciting things the company has planned for the coming years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
21.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Rund 1.700 weniger Beschäftigte - Tesla: Normale Schwankung (dpa-AFX)
|
21.01.26
|Grünheide: Tesla hat offenbar mehr als 1700 Arbeitsplätze abgebaut (Spiegel Online)
|
20.01.26