27.01.2024 12:14:00

Is Tesla a Millionaire Maker?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has likely already made more than a few millionaires in its 15-year history considering it's up more than 950% in the last five years alone. Most of the gains it has made can be primarily attributed to the success it found in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Today, it is the leading manufacturer in the world and has become synonymous with EVs itself.But is it possible that Tesla's best days are in the rearview? Based on a handful of factors, nothing could be further from the truth. Here's how an investment today could put you on the path to millionaire status.

