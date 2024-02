Is Tesla a Millionaire Maker?

It's easy to zoom out on a price chart for a winning stock and see how it's created life-changing wealth for those who held it over the years. Take Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) for example. The stock has returned 12,000% since its initial public offering in 2010.That's a great result, but there were bumps and bruises along the way, including the company nearly going under while ramping up Model 3 production five years ago.Today, the stock is down over 50% off its high. The company is caught between its recent success and preparing for what will drive its future growth, which CEO Elon Musk admitted in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel