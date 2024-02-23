|
23.02.2024 11:33:00
Is Tesla a Millionaire Maker?
Most investors wouldn't be surprised to know that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the best-performing stocks in the last decade -- it has skyrocketed 1,376% as of Feb. 19. This means a $70,000 investment in Tesla 10 years ago would be worth a cool $1 million today. This gain crushes what you would've earned putting money in an S&P 500 index fund.Tesla shares have taken a breather recently, currently sitting 51% below their peak price. But as we look out over the next decade, can this top electric vehicle (EV) stock make you a millionaire? Here's what you need to know about Tesla.This business deserves a ton of credit for how it completely changed the global automotive industry. Of course, the climate crisis was a key driving force behind the need to bring about electric cars. But until Tesla released the Model S in 2012, there wasn't a truly successful EV that hit the market and had broad appeal from consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
