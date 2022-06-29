|
29.06.2022 13:11:00
Is Tesla Finally a Buy After Declining 43% From Its Peak?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the biggest wealth creators in the last five years. Led by its visionary CEO Elon Musk, the electric car maker evolved from an almost bankrupt company to one of the most valuable companies on the planet.Early investors (and believers) have reaped enormous gains over the years as Tesla's stock price rose from around $70 five years ago to $711 (as of writing), turning every dollar invested into ten dollars. While early joiners profited, latecomers always look for the opportunity to buy the stock, preferably during a market correction.As Tesla stock has corrected by more than 40% lately, is it finally the time to buy the stock? Let's explore further.Continue reading
