Is Tesla Scrapping the $25,000 Car or Not?

Reuters reported today that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is no longer pursuing the $25,000 vehicle that has been promised for years, choosing instead to focus on robotaxis. Elon Musk responded that this wasn't true, but didn't give any real detail.In this video, Travis Hoium discusses why we shouldn't overlook this report and where Tesla faces challenges in the future of EVs and autonomous driving.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 5, 2024. The video was published on April 5, 2024.