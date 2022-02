Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent tech stock sell-off is picking up steam. After reaching a high of 16,212 points last year, the Nasdaq Composite has fallen by more than 12% to 14,149 points (as of this writing).The market correction going on over the past several months has spared no company, not even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The investor darling has lost more than a quarter of its all-time-high market capitalization since early November.With Tesla's stock price down, some investors are wondering if they should take this opportunity to load up on shares. But should they? Let us explore further by looking at the pros and cons of buying Tesla's stock right now.Continue reading