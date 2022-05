Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed his stake in Twitter on April 4, Tesla's stock has been on a volatile downhill ride, falling 42%. With the saga between Musk and Twitter becoming more complex, some investors may be wondering if Musk has taken his eye off the ball with one of his most successful companies.Even with the stock-based distractions, Tesla as a company has become an absolute powerhouse. The company reported a solid first quarter and set ambitious long-term goals, exciting investors. But the question that has dogged Tesla for years is still being asked: Is the valuation for Tesla too expensive for what the company does?