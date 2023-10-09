|
09.10.2023 17:59:14
Is Tesla Stock a Buy?
With a market cap hovering around $800 billion, investors are pushing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) toward a return to the $1 trillion club. The innovative automotive manufacturer certainly has the prerequisite characteristics of one, including a secular tailwind, a culture of disruption and innovation, and a truly huge market opportunity. But share prices have already climbed so much in a relatively short time. Investors concerned about paying too much have a lot to think through before making a move.So, is Tesla stock a buy right now? Let's take a closer look at the market leader in electric vehicles (EVs).Tesla has a truly monstrous lead in the EV industry in the U.S., which has helped build up the company's economic moat. Key to Tesla's success is its strong brand, which it helped build by first focusing on the high end of the market. Its cars are considered high-tech, and the ability to service them for some issues with just a software update offered an improved customer experience. Despite little to no traditional marketing efforts, Tesla has a standing as a luxury item. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Mehr als 1000 Tesla-Angestellte wollen laut IG Metall bessere Arbeitsbedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|ROUNDUP: Tesla informiert Beschäftigte - Gewerkschaft: Aktion in Fabrik (dpa-AFX)
|
09.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|04.10.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.10.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.10.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.10.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.10.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.23
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|246,10
|0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKämpfe in Israel beunruhigen Anleger: US-Börsen schaffen es dennoch ins Plus -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag leichter. Der DAX gab zum Wochenstart nach. Die US-Börsen legten im Montagshandel zu. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten sich nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.