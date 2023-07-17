|
17.07.2023 11:16:00
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Banks kicked off earnings season nicely last week, with results largely coming in better than anticipated. But investors are still waiting to see how companies in many other major industries are performing. One company reporting earnings this week that investors will be watching closely is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). A big question looms: Can the report live up to the stock's incredible 128% year-to-date gain? Or could the update disappoint investors?As earnings approaches, some investors may wonder whether they should buy shares of the growth stock. While it's impossible to know how the stock will fair following Tesla's earnings release on Wednesday, there are several good reasons to refrain from buying it beforehand.We already know Tesla delivered an impressive number of vehicles in Q2. In its quarterly update on vehicle production and deliveries, the electric-car maker said it delivered a record 466,140 vehicles to customers during the quarter. This was up 10% sequentially and 83% year over year. But Tesla had to lower the price of vehicles significantly earlier this year to solicit this demand in a high interest rate environment. Some Tesla models saw price cuts as steep as 20%. This means that Tesla's profit will not grow in step with its revenue for Q2 due to lower margin on each vehicle than in the year-ago period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|14.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.06.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.06.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.04.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.23
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|260,60
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.