Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 19:33:00
Is Tesla Stock a Buy as Deliveries Come in Ahead of Expectations and Its Robotaxis Launch in Miami?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down about 7% on the year and off more than 15% from its 52-week high, as of this writing. However, things could be looking up after a dose of good news to start the month.First, the company announced that it had delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter. This was well above the 406,000 deliveries expected by analysts, as compiled by StreetAccounts. That was also much higher than the approximately 384,000 vehicles it delivered in Q2 of last year. The outperformance appears to be largely driven by Europe, with Deutsche Bank forecasting a 40% increase in the region during the quarter. Cox Automotive, meanwhile, estimated that U.S. deliveries dropped 20%. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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