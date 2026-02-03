Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
03.02.2026 10:05:00
Is Tesla Stock a Buy? Here's the Good News and the Bad News.
On Jan. 28, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its operating results for the final quarter of 2025. CEO Elon Musk's conference call with investors was the highlight, because although the company had suffered a decline in electric vehicle (EV) sales, he talked about what the overall business could look like in the future.Musk provided updates on the production timeline for Tesla's autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab, and announced that the company will discontinue two of its most popular passenger EVs to free up manufacturing capacity for its humanoid robot, Optimus.Converting all of this new information into a clear investment decision isn't easy, so let's break down the good news and the bad.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!