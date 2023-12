Is Tesla Stock a Buy in December?

With its shares up by a whopping 121% year to date, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of 2023's big winners, convincingly bouncing back from a difficult 2022 marred by production issues and its CEO Elon Musk's controversial acquisition of Twitter. That said, Tesla still faces challenges as it seeks to cement its leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Let's dig deeper to find out if the stock is a buy in December and beyond. Tesla 's third-quarter earnings highlight macroeconomic challenges and rising competition in the EV industry. The company's automotive revenue increased by only 5% year over year to $19.63 billion -- a sharp deacceleration from the 46% growth rate recorded in the preceding quarter. And income from operations more than halved to $1.76 billion.CEO Elon Musk attributes the top-line weakness to high interest rates, which make it harder for consumers to finance and purchase cars. The good news is that this problem is temporary and will likely ease when the Fed relaxes its tightening cycle. Fixing Tesla 's bottom line will be a more challenging effort. But it could create significant shareholder value.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel