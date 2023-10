Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now?

Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently sitting pretty. The company is slashing prices to take market share at a time when labor strikes threaten to push the manufacturing costs of domestic competitors like Ford and General Motors higher.Tesla's stock has also done well; shares have roughly doubled in price over the past 12 months, which raises the question whether investors should continue buying today or hold off.While Tesla 's long-term future looks bright, there are good reasons to stay patient and wait for a better entry point.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel