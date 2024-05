Is Tesla Stock Going to $230? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Even after a sharp recovery in recent weeks, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has had a rough run this year. But one analyst thinks the odds are good that the latest move higher can continue. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard just began coverage on the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker with a recommendation to buy Tesla stock.The lead equity research technology analyst at Cantor offered a range of possible scenarios and resulting stock prices, but he thinks the most likely outcome from Tesla 's business plans will result in a stock price of $230. That would represent a 27% gain from Tesla's closing price on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel