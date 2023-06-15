|
15.06.2023 15:45:00
Is Tesla Stock Headed Back to a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap?
Is the bull market back? Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors seem to think so. After going on a multi-week streak, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker are now up a staggering 131% this year, giving it a market capitalization of $782 billion and adding hundreds of billions in value in just a few short months.Yet, the stock is still down significantly from all-time highs in 2021 when, in what seemed like a fever dream at the time, shares went vertical and hit a market cap of over $1.2 trillion. This made Tesla one of the most valuable companies in the world. Optimistic Tesla shareholders like Cathie Wood think the 2021 party is about to get kicked into overdrive again. Her price target of $2,000 compared to the current price of $250 implies that a ton of gains are left for Tesla shareholders. Are these optimistic bulls correct, and is Tesla headed for a market cap of $1 trillion again?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!