Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.09.2026 19:34:00
Is Tesla Stock Under $360 a Share an Obvious Buy in September?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is well off a 52-week high that approached $500 per share. At its current price of around $360, the stock is also comfortably below the average analyst price target for the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Yet just because Tesla appears undervalued to the analysts, does that make it an obvious buy? Tesla's financials paint a mixed, but interesting, picture. Elon Musk's company posted a record second quarter of EV deliveries, and total revenue jumped 26% year over year to $28.2 billion. All that would appear to be great news, until you look at the company's profitability. Free cash flow turned negative as capital spending soared. Margins are under pressure as Tesla is on course to invest up to $25 billion this year in its new Cybercabs, AI initiatives, and robotics. To me, this is more of a story of short-term pressure than longer-term concerns. The investments Tesla is making today are somewhat speculative, and there are real execution risks to consider, but for investors with long time horizons, the payoff could be enormous. I'm particularly optimistic about Tesla's energy storage capabilities, which are becoming increasingly important as the AI boom continues. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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06.09.26
|European SpaceX rival launches rocket into orbit (Financial Times)
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04.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 445 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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04.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|306,40
|0,52%
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