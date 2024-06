Is Tesla the Best EV Stock for You?

Few industries have a clear and drastic growth potential as that of electric vehicles (EVs) right now. By 2030, analysts project that two out of every three cars sold globally will be an EV. For investors looking to give their portfolio exposure to this burgeoning potential, there is one clear option: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Over the years, the company has refined its vertically integrated supply chain, grown its production capacity, and produced some of the most sought-after vehicles on the market. Add it all up, and Tesla has established itself as the premier EV company in the industry. However, it probably isn't for every investor.Today, Tesla 's valuation stands at approximately five times that of the second most-valuable automaker, Toyota. This is evident in the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, where Tesla trades at 47 while Toyota is around 7. Even the third most-valuable automaker and Tesla's most prominent challenger in the EV space, BYD, (OTC: BYDDY) has serious room between it and Tesla.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel