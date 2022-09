Is Tesla the Next Sleeping Giant in Advertising?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't hear a lot about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and advertising. If it does come up, it's largely anecdotal, as in stories about CEO Elon Musk's distaste for marketing missives or how the country's leading electric vehicle maker doesn't pay up for spots on radio or TV the way that its rivals do to get noticed.Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements. Instead, we use that money to make the product great. https://t.co/SsrfOq1XycContinue reading