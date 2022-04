Is Teva Pharmaceuticals a Brilliant Contrarian Pick?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Israeli generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) isn't exactly an obvious investment suggestion. Over the last five years, its shares are down by more than 66%, while the broader S&P 500 index's total return has been around 105%. Trouble for Teva: it's barely profitable, its base of revenue may be shrinking, and it could continue to lose ground.On the other hand, if Teva manages to make a comeback in spite of clear headwinds, it'll bring wealth to the contrarian investors who saw its potential. Let's dig into this generic pharmaceutical company and evaluate its merit as a contrarian choice for investors with an appetite for risky picks.