|
28.10.2022 23:15:00
Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Now?
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 25. The chipmaker's revenue rose 13% year over year to $5.24 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $100 million. Its net income increased 18% to $2.30 billion, or $2.47 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by 8 cents.But for the fourth quarter, TI expects its revenue to decline between 1% and 9% year over year and for its earnings per share (EPS) to drop between 7% and 19%, compared to analysts' expectations for 2% revenue growth and roughly flat EPS growth. That softer guidance was disappointing, but it wasn't surprising since many of TI's industry peers also recently reined in their near-term forecasts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!