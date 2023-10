Is Texas Instruments Stock A Buy Yet?

Over the course of the past year, I've bullied top U.S. semiconductor manufacturer stock Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). That wasn't totally TI's fault, but rather what I saw as the market overlooking a wave of needed capex (spending on property and equipment) over the next few years, and the elevated risk that comes with an aggressive investment cycle. Here we are, headed now toward the end of 2023, and TI stock has been hit hard in recent months as many investors have realized what's going on. Shares are now the lowest they've been since 2020, moving in the opposite direction of most semiconductor stocks. For comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which includes Texas Instruments in its portfolio, is touting a 44% total return (including dividends reinvested) over the last 12 month stretch. After an ugly run and poor outlook for the next quarter, is it finally time to start buying Texas Instruments stock again? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel