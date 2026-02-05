Textron Aktie

Textron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 23:46:00

Is Textron Stock a Buy in 2026 After Its 2025 Earnings Beat?

A funny thing happened to Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock last week -- and by "funny" I mean seemingly perverse.Textron reported an earnings beat for its final quarter of 2025, with adjusted profit of $1.73 per share, where Wall Street had expected only $1.70, and sales of $4.2 billion, where analysts had forecast less than $4.1 billion. Despite the strong results, Textron stock tumbled nearly 8% on earnings day and closed the week 7.3% lower than it began. Why the counterintuitive drop? The main reason was guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.

mehr Nachrichten