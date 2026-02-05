Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
|
05.02.2026 23:46:00
Is Textron Stock a Buy in 2026 After Its 2025 Earnings Beat?
A funny thing happened to Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock last week -- and by "funny" I mean seemingly perverse.Textron reported an earnings beat for its final quarter of 2025, with adjusted profit of $1.73 per share, where Wall Street had expected only $1.70, and sales of $4.2 billion, where analysts had forecast less than $4.1 billion. Despite the strong results, Textron stock tumbled nearly 8% on earnings day and closed the week 7.3% lower than it began. Why the counterintuitive drop? The main reason was guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
