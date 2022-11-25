|
25.11.2022 18:09:00
Is the Activision-Microsoft Deal Really in Danger?
Things were quiet in the stock market on Black Friday, as many investors took the day off as part of their Thanksgiving holiday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down about half a percent about halfway through the holiday-shortened trading session, underperforming other indexes.There was also relatively little company-specific news among U.S. stocks, as most businesses didn't choose to try to report financial results or make major announcements during the holiday break. However, investors in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) got their first chance to react to reports that surfaced just before Thanksgiving Day suggesting that the federal government might take a closer look at the proposal from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to acquire the video game maker.Shares of Activision Blizzard were down more than 4% on Friday, putting it among the worst performers in the Nasdaq-100 index for the day. The move lower came following a report that Activision and Microsoft might have to face litigation concerning their proposed merger, made back in January.Continue reading
