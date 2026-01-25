Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.01.2026 19:15:00
Is the AI Bubble About to Burst? Here's How to Profit Either Way
Artificial intelligence (AI) fueled investors' optimism over the past few years -- and that fueled gains in the S&P 500, leading it to its third consecutive annual increase. And in October, the bull market officially celebrated its third anniversary. Though certain headwinds weighed on stocks here and there over the past year -- from worries about President Donald Trump's import tariffs to the pace of interest rate cuts -- the market's performance overall clearly was positive.Why such excitement about AI? Because it's showing that it may be that next great thing in technology, revamping the way things are done and generating an explosion in revenue growth for companies. All of this helped AI stocks to soar, and at the same time, the valuations of many reached vertiginous levels. And that prompted investors to start worrying about one thing in particular late last year: a potential AI bubble.Now you may be asking yourself: Is the AI bubble about to burst? Here's how to profit either way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
