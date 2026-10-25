Is the AI Bubble About to Burst? Plus, Apple Bets on Doorbells.

In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Jon Quast debate whether the AI boom is becoming a bubble and what could eventually cause it to burst.

They also look at how investors can position portfolios when AI valuations look stretched and massive spending continues. Then, the team breaks down Google's multibillion-dollar nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy and the enormous energy demands coming from data centers. Finally, they discuss Apple's latest push into the smart-home and whether doorbells, cameras, and a new home hub can move the needle.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.

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